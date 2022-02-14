‘I feel great here,’ Antonio Rudiger says of his Chelsea contract, which allows him to leave on a free transfer.

With his contract set to expire in the summer, ANTONIO RUDIGER has stated that he is happy to stay at Chelsea.

Several top European clubs are interested in the 28-year-old centre-back.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are keen to keep him and have already extended his contract – though Rudiger admits that signing a new contract is not entirely dependent on him.

“I feel great here, I’ve always said it,” Rudiger told The Athletic.

I believe you can tell I’m content here by the way I play.

“However, there are other people who must make decisions.”

Rudiger is reportedly demanding a weekly wage of £225,000 to stay at Stamford Bridge, a massive increase from his current weekly wage of £100,000 per week.

He also wants a signing-on fee, despite having reportedly turned down offers of £140,000 per week from Chelsea and £173,000 per week from Real Madrid.

To keep him at the club, the Blues are rumored to be working on a contract extension worth £200,000 per week.

Manchester United and Barcelona are both interested in signing Rudiger if he becomes available on a free transfer.

Rudiger was also said to be in talks with Juventus, PSG, and Bayern Munich about a transfer.

However, the German may decide to stay after all, having previously stated that he cannot only consider his own desires.

“You must consider your family,” he advised.

“My children were born in London, which tells you how happy my family is here.”

“The rest is up to others to decide, and then we’ll see whether we can work together or not.”

