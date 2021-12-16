‘I feel sorry for him,’ Tuchel says of Aubameyang, who has been linked with a move away from Arsenal.

After Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of his Arsenal captaincy, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admitted he ‘feels sorry’ for him.

After his latest ‘disciplinary’ breach, which saw him arrive late from France, Aubameyang will no longer wear the captain’s armband for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s squad for the 2-0 win over top-four rivals West Ham was also missing the 32-year-old.

And Tuchel feels’sorry’ for Aubameyang after Arteta’s quick decision to punish him.

Tuchel’s forward helped Borussia Dortmund win their first major trophy as a coach by scoring the game-winning goal against Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB-Pokal 2017 final.

“I will at some point,” Tuchel said when asked if he will speak to Aubameyang about losing the captaincy.

I’m sorry he’s in so much trouble.

“I believe in his good character, but I’m not a member of his club or in this situation.”

It’s all about my image and relationship.”

Arsenal boss Arteta hasn’t ruled out the possibility of Aubameyang returning to the Gunners.

At PokerStars Casino, you can get 50 free spins.

Then there was a bang.

For more information, go HERE.

Terms and conditions apply.

Play responsibly if you’re over the age of 18.

BeGambleAware.org is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gambling addiction.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

But, for the time being, the striker will not be part of the squad.

“Has he played his last game for Arsenal?” Arteta asked. “All I can say is that for the time being, he’s out of the squad, he’s not involved, and unfortunately, this is the decision we’ve made.”

“For the time being, all I can say is that I understand it’s a lot to take in and a very difficult decision to make, so please bear with us.”

It’s a truly dreadful situation.

“The decision we made was extremely painful, and it continues to be so, and it will take some time to heal.”

So he’s out of the squad for the time being.”

Joe Cole, a legend in the Premier League, has backed Arteta’s decision to remove Aubameyang from the captaincy and the matchday squad.

“I think it’s a brave decision, but I think it’s the right decision,” Cole said to BT Sport.

“This wouldn’t have been the first incident, and when I look at (Patrick) Vieira, (Tony) Adams, and others, they all had issues that were well-documented, but they were leaders.”

“In that leadership group, I was never comfortable with Aubameyang.”

“There are a lot of people in this stadium who would break down doors to wear an Arsenal shirt.

I truly believe it is sacrilege for players to be late.”

Find out everything you need to know about Arsenal…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.