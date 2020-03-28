‘I got stir crazy’: Police body-cam footage sheds new light on arrest of UFC star Jon Jones (VIDEO)

Police footage from the recent arrest of UFC star Jon Jones shows the longtime light heavyweight champion fail a series of roadside sobriety tests after being pulled over in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Thursday.

Jones, 32, was arrested on four charges, including DWI and negligent use of a firearm, in what is the latest run-in with law enforcement after his black SUV was pulled over after police officers adjudged him to be driving erratically in the late-night incident.

Police body-cam footage from one of the arresting officers, Brian Johnson, shows the 13-minute exchange in full in which an apparently intoxicated Jones first explains that he had a single vodka drink earlier in the evening before being asked to exit his vehicle where the visibly confused UFC superstar appears to have significant trouble in performing various sobriety tests.

At one point in the video, Jones attempts to explain his poor performance on the tests by admitting that he suffers from attention deficit disorder – and also saying that “not a lot of people know” that he experiences short-term memory loss.

When asked by the officer what he was doing driving late at night, Jones explained that he was “stir crazy” because of instructions to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic and that he went for a drive. He also detailed to police how he had been speaking to some homeless people.

“I got stir crazy. I got pulled over just being nice, being nice to the homeless people,” Jones told Officer Johnson.

“I literally just got stir crazy. I just wanted to have a drive. This is my first drive in two weeks. And I saw these homeless guys, I was being nice to them, having conversation with them, treating them like humans.”

After performing poorly in further roadside tests, Jones is informed that he is under arrest and is placed in handcuffs. A visibly emotional Jones expresses to the police that he suffers from anxiety and asks the officers if they would allow him to roll the window down inside the police car.

The incident is Jones’ latest tangle with the law. In 2012, Jones avoided jail after crashing his Bentley into a utility pole in New York. Three years later he was involved in a hit and run in which his car struck a vehicle being driven by a pregnant lady. Jones fled the scene on foot and was subsequently stripped of his UFC championship.

It remains to be seen if Jones will see a similar sanction from the UFC in what seems to be an increasingly alarming trend for the promotion’s most historically dominant fighter – once again proving that the only man who can stop Jon Jones appears to be Jones himself.