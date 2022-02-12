I had a dream of going to the Super Bowl and then watching it with Britney Spears and John Travolta.

It was a dream come true to go to the Super Bowl and watch it with Britney Spears and John Travolta.

It was a ‘pinch me’ moment going to my first Super Bowl.

Since 1985, I’ve been a huge American football fan and have attended numerous Super Bowls.

My mother would never allow us to stay up late, but she would always record the games on VHS. We reasoned that if you paused the commercials, you could get the entire game on a three-hour tape.

Because she used to stay up late and pause the commercials for us during the late 1980s and early 1990s, my mother has probably seen more Super Bowls than I have!

I’ve been to about ten or eleven now, and being there and witnessing it is everything you imagine it to be and more.

We all know how much Americans enjoy entertainment and putting on a show.

There isn’t a single stone unturned.

Attending a Super Bowl is unquestionably one of the top three sports experiences of all time.

I’ve been fortunate enough to witness the majority of seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady’s iconic moments.

In 2015, he had a memorable victory over the Seahawks in Phoenix.

That was pretty cool to watch in a box with Britney Spears, Mark Wahlberg, John Travolta, and Queen Latifah.

Britney Spears’ performance was outstanding.

She was extremely pleasant, courteous, and polite.

She was curious about me and my companion.

We didn’t ask her any showbiz questions because I have this thing with showbiz where you just have to act like you’ve been there before and that will get you far, rather than “can I take a selfie?”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

In 2018, I saw Tom Brady lose to the Eagles in Minnesota, and it was the coldest Super Bowl I’ve ever seen.

We were literally above James Harrison in the seats above the end zone during the Steelers-Cardinals game in 2009, when he scored a 100-yard touchdown interception and then collapsed.

In 2013, I sat in front of Shaquille O’Neal and Carl Lewis during the Ravens vs. 49ers game when the lights went out.

It’s always exciting to run into a celebrity, and it’s always exciting to see people in person.

You may as well pack it in the moment you become complacent.

The week leading up to the Super Bowl, there are parties every night of the week.

You meet the strangest people.

When we were in Atlanta, the Foo Fighters were performing, and Paul Rudd, who played Ant Man and is a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan, was in the box in front of us in the VIP area.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vernon (@vernonkay)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vernon (@vernonkay)