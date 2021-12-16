‘I have a lot of respect for him,’ says Bayern Munich legend Robert Lewandowski, who is considering a move to Italy.

While accepting the Golden Player award for 2021, ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI hinted at a possible move to Italy.

This season, the Bayern Munich forward has been in incredible form, scoring 27 goals in just 23 games.

He received the award from Tuttosport, an Italian newspaper known for awarding the Golden Boy award to the best young player.

Lewa also hinted at a move to Serie A during his speech at the awards ceremony.

“I can’t say anything I don’t know yet,” he said, “but I know I have a lot of respect in Italy.”

“It’s possible, too, because coming to Italy would give me the opportunity to play against great players and teams.”

Since joining Bayern from Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund in 2014, the 33-year-old has been scoring goals for fun.

In the prestigious Ballon d’Or voting, he came in second to Lionel Messi.

However, after a season in which he scored 48 goals, organizers France Football gave him the newly-created award for Best Striker.

A move to the Premier League has long been rumored for the Poland international.

When Chelsea made an offer for him last summer, he was said to be interested in hearing what they had to say.

Before bringing talisman Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford, Manchester United was mentioned as a possible destination.

