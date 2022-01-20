‘I have no idea,’ Georgina Rodriguez says of Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United.

‘I haven’t got a clue,’ Georgina Rodriguez admits to never discussing football with Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

GEORGINA Rodriguez claims she and Cristiano Ronaldo, her Man United striker partner, never discuss football.

Because she was never interested in the sport as a child, the 27-year-old has admitted to being unaware of the beautiful game.

And she insisted that she and her soccer superstar boyfriend talk about their children’s upbringings, travel plans, and business plans rather than what Ronaldo is up to on the field.

“The truth is football never interested me when I was a child,” Georgina told Spanish newspaper El Pais, who is about to star in a Netflix docu-series about her rags-to-riches life called “I Am Georgina,” which will premiere in 190 countries on January 27.

“What I was interested in was ballet and going to the countryside.”

“It started to interest me because I’m curious about what my partner does, but I’m not a football fan, and the truth is that we don’t talk about football at home because I have no idea.”

“We talk about taking care of ourselves, our children, our training programs, travel, projects, and business plans.”

“In the family environment, Cristiano obviously takes my opinion into account,” the former football manager’s daughter added, “but not when it comes to football and business.”

Georgina, who claimed to know what it’s like to have nothing in a Netflix show preview she posted on Instagram over the weekend, also opened up about some of her more difficult life experiences.

The model and influencer, who turns 28 on the day the Netflix show premieres, revealed earlier this month that she was living in a £250 converted storage room in Madrid before meeting Cristiano Ronaldo on a “life-changing” day after relocating from the Spanish Pyrenees city of Jaca, where she grew up.

“I’ve never gone without the necessities,” she admitted.

“But it’s also true that I ate better on some days than others, and we had hot water on some days and not on others.”

“When I was 18, I wanted to study but couldn’t leave Jaca, but then I got a job offer in a hotel in a town two and a half hours away, and my mother gave me €100 [£83] to go.”

