‘I have no sympathy for him,’ says Graeme Souness in an epic Sky Sports rant about Kurt Zouma’s shameful cat-kicking.

Prior to West Ham’s trip to Leicester, GRAEME SOUNESS and Jamie Carragher had a spat over Kurt Zouma.

Despite the abuse of his cat being made public, Zouma was named to the starting lineup for the second consecutive match, but he was unable to play due to illness.

Carragher defended Zouma, citing the pressure he’s been under and the backlash he’s faced, but Souness was unconcerned.

“You don’t know what he’s been through in terms of scrutiny,” Carragher said.

“Not as much as the cat has gone through,” Souness retorted quickly.

“I don’t have any sympathy for him.”

They put it on social media because they think it’s fine.

“I wouldn’t have played him again this year, and if I were still a player, I wouldn’t want to be on the same team as him.”

“I wouldn’t have played him again this year because they’ve mismanaged it from the beginning.”

On Tuesday, West Ham and Watford supporters both booed Zouma.

There were jeers from the Leicester end, but Zouma avoided a public backlash at the King Power because he was unable to start due to an eye problem.

Prior to kick-off, the centre-back was seen speaking with a West Ham physio before heading down the tunnel to be replaced by Issa Diop.

