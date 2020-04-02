‘I have some personal work to do’: Jon Jones issues statement after avoiding jail time with DWI and firearms plea deal

Jon “Bones” Jones has made his first public comment following his involvement in a DWI and firearms incident in Albuquerque on Sunday, March 26.

The UFC light heavyweight champion attended a hearing and issued a guilty plea to DWI and firearms charges, and made a deal with prosecutors that saw him handed one year of supervised probation, 96 hours of community custody, 48 hours of community service and at least 90 days of therapy, which will start off being held over video call due to the current coronavirus shutdown.

The Bernalillo District Attorney’s office issued a statement following the verdict, stating that further indiscretions from Jones during the terms of his deal will see him thrown in jail.

“Jon Jones pleaded guilty to his second DWI. The incident happened on March 26, 2020 outside a downtown Albuquerque nightclub, just two months after his probation ended following an incident at an Albuquerque strip club,” he said.

“Jones took responsibility for his actions early on in the case and in doing so the state agreed to 1 year supervised probation.

“Normally, the State would be requesting a pre-sentencing report and a recommendation to Substance Recovery Court. However, due to COVID-19, it is not clear the program can accept anyone at this time.

“It is also the reason that we are agreeing to the 4 days on CCP with 90 days for turn-in (the metropolitan jail just reported a new case of COVID-19). Jones is still required to complete a minimum of 90 day outpatient treatment, maximum fines and fees, community service, and all other requirements of reporting to probation.

“His attorney and Mr. Jones have been made aware that if he fails to do this, the State will seek to impose the balance of any jail time without regard for any exceptional circumstances.”

Jones later issued a statement via his management team, saying, “While we all work to understand and cope with stress and uncertainties surrounding the current state of our world, I want to express how truly disappointed I am that I have become the source of a negative headline again, especially during these trying times.

“I am disappointed for letting down the people I care about the most – my family, friends and my fans.

“This morning I entered into a plea deal with the Albuquerque DA’s office. I accept full responsibility for my actions, and I know that I have some personal work to do to which involves the unhealthy relationship I have with alcohol.

“I have dedicated so much time and energy to improve my community, and I will not allow this personal setback to hinder my work within the community when we need it most.

“I truly appreciate the support I have received from the community of Albuquerque and all my fans around the world. I very much look forward to putting this behind me. Thank you all for your continued love and support and please take care of yourselves.”