‘I just don’t get it,’ Souness says of Man United’s decision to let Jonny Evans leave, adding that the Leicester star is better than Harry Maguire.

Manchester United’s decision to sell Jonny Evans, who he believes is a better defender than club captain Harry Maguire, has left GRAEME SOUNESS perplexed.

The Red Devils sold the Northern Irishman to West Bromwich Albion for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2015, and they have since spent a fortune on centre-backs.

United have spent a total of £140 million on defense, including £80 million on Maguire.

But, six years after Evans’ departure, Souness is still perplexed by the club’s decision to sell their academy graduate, who is now flourishing at Leicester City.

“I look at Manchester United without having any inside knowledge of how they work,” the Scot told talkSPORT.

“I don’t see anyone raising their hand and proclaiming, ‘I signed him, he’s my player.’

“I don’t believe anyone is willing to take responsibility.”

“Recruitment is one of the most important aspects of a football club, and since Fergie’s departure, it has been a masterclass in how to get it wrong.”

“At least that’s how I see it.”

You can see who they’ve bought and who they’ve sold by looking at the players they’ve brought in and who they’ve sold.

“Jonny Evans was given permission to leave the building.

Jonny Evans is a better center-back than any of their current options.

“I just don’t understand.”

Manchester United’s defensive problems contributed to the dismissal of former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was fired last month.

And Maguire, who is currently under fire, believes that the Norwegian ‘paid the price’ for the team’s poor form.

“The manager has paid the price,” he said, “and we’re all extremely disappointed.”

We bear a great deal of responsibility.

“Both individually and collectively, we haven’t been good enough.

That’s something we’re aware of and have discussed.

“On and off the football field, the players must assume responsibility for everything.”

“We’re the ones who cross the white line,” says the narrator.

The manager and the players were all in it together; we were a team.

“In football, there are ups and downs as well as difficult times.

“If you ask the players, they’ll tell you it’s the toughest time of their club careers.”

“Now we must look ahead and try to restore the club to its former glory.”

“The last few months haven’t even come close to meeting my expectations.”

Manchester United will return to action on Thursday night when they host Arsenal, a former bitter rival.

