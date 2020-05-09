‘I like to face guys that have COUNTRIES behind them’: Floyd Mayweather leaves door open to Khabib, McGregor boxing bouts (VIDEO)

While he says he has no interest in facing a top-ranked boxer, Floyd Mayweather is refusing to rule out a fight with the likes of Conor McGregor or Khabib Nurmagomedov, as long as the money is right.

Since the final boxing match of his career against McGregor in the late summer of 2017, Mayweather has so far resisted any opportunities to get back to active competition.

A single exhibition match against a profoundly overmatched Tenshin Nasukawa on New Year’s Eve 2018 remains the last time that Mayweather has performed in front of an audience.

But, referencing rumors that he was tempted to make a return to high-level boxing against Adrien Broner, the 50-0 fighter said that he will only compete if the price – and the opponent – is right.

“No, those are just rumors,” Mayweather told Fight Hype about the Broner link.

“I’m retired. I’m through with boxing. It don’t hurt to stay in shape. Your body’s your temple. Just in the gym keeping sharp.

“Not for boxing, just for myself. Training fighters and enjoying myself during this pandemic.”

Apparently content with his undefeated record, the former multiple weight world champion did say that if he is to step back into the ring once more it will only come in a low-risk, ‘entertainment’ capacity.

“I’m older and a lot wiser,” he said. “Meaning, I don’t want to end up like my uncle and end up like a lot of fighters when you don’t know when to hang it up.

“When you’re fighting for everybody else instead of fighting for yourself. Even with Conor McGregor, it was smart of my behalf and smart on his behalf.

“Because if he can’t beat Mayweather, let him try and share the ring with him so he can make more money than any MMA or any other fighter. Even if we did again, it’s entertainment and it’s business.

“Once again I’ll tell you, I’m not boxing no boxers, at all. None. I’m retired and I love my life. I enjoy being retired. If I see an opportunity where I can entertain and have a little fun and make $600m, why not?”

Mayweather’s fight with McGregor nearly three years ago commanded a significant purse for both fighters, as well as being one of the most-watched combat sports events in history.

‘Money’ has stoked the flames of a rematch with the Irishman and has even posted a fake fan-made poster promoting a hypothetical second fight on social media.

He has also been linked on several occasions to a boxing match with Khabib Nurmagomedov, something that the Russian UFC lightweight champion has also stated his interest in.

For Mayweather, this seems to be a route that he is willing to take given the wide public support enjoyed by both men in their home countries.

“If I was to come back and fight a fighter, why fight a fighter who can only sell out little seats? I like to face guys that once again have countries behind them,” Mayweather added.

“If I am going to do something, it’s got to be worth it. There’s no number worth me getting back in the ring and fighting these young fighters and get wear and tear on my body.

“Am I fighting these young fighters? No. I’m retired. I’m retired from the sport of boxing. I’m training, having fun and enjoying life. I don’t want for nothing.”