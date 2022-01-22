‘I live a clean life… Kell doesn’t,’ says Amir Khan, claiming that bitter rival Brook has had too much fun outside of the ring to defeat him.

‘I live a clean life… Kell doesn’t,’ says Amir Khan, who believes bitter rival Brook has had too much fun outside the ring to defeat him.

AMIR KHAN believes Kell Brook has no chance against Mr Clean in the rematch next month.

On February 19, the two millionaires, both 35, will finally fight to put an end to a decade of animosity.

Khan, the former world light-welterweight champion, has agreed to meet ex-welterweight champion Brook in Manchester at the 149-pound catchweight limit.

And the devout Bolton hero believes his Sheffield opponent has had too much fun outside the ring to challenge his legacy.

“When you look at my life outside of boxing, I live a fairly clean life, which will help me,” Khan said.

“I’m 35, Kell is my age, but I believe Kell’s lifestyle is very different from mine.”

“We have diametrically opposed lifestyles.

I am a family man who does not drink alcohol and leads a healthy lifestyle.

Kell, on the other hand, I don’t believe he does.”

Brook made a career-defining performance in the United States in 2014, when he ripped the IBF title away from hometown hero Shawn Porter.

However, he has been dogged by accusations of insubordination, and he has frequently ballooned in weight between bouts.

And Khan believes he saw signs of it during their first press conference in November.

“Hard work, dedication, discipline, and focus got me to where I was,” Khan added.

“We’re well aware that Kell is one of those guys who can go off the rails after a fight.”

He’ll disappear for a few weeks and gain a lot of weight in the process.

“If you saw him at the press conference, he appeared to be out of shape and unhealthy.”

“I doubted he’d be in top shape in ten weeks when the fight rolled around, whereas I’d already been training for a couple of months.”