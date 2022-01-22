‘I live a clean life… Kell doesn’t,’ says Amir Khan, claiming that bitter rival Brook has had too much fun outside of the ring to defeat him.

‘I live a clean life… Kell doesn’t,’ says Amir Khan, claiming that bitter rival Brook has had too much fun outside the ring to defeat him.

AMIR KHAN believes Kell Brook has no chance against Mr Clean in the rematch next month.

On February 19, the two millionaires, both 35, will fight to end a decade of animosity.

Khan, the former world light-welterweight champion, has agreed to meet ex-welterweight champion Brook in Manchester at the catchweight limit of 149 pounds.

And the devout Bolton hero believes his Sheffield opponent has had too much fun outside the ring to challenge his legacy.

“When you look at my life outside of boxing, I live a fairly clean life, and that will help me,” Khan said.

“I’m 35, and Kell is my age, but I believe Kell’s lifestyle is very different from mine.”

“Our lifestyles are diametrically opposed.

I am a family man who does not consume alcoholic beverages and leads a healthy lifestyle.

Kell, on the other hand, I don’t believe he does.”

Brook made a career-defining performance in 2014, when he ripped the IBF title from hometown hero Shawn Porter in the United States.

However, he has been dogged by accusations of insubordination, and he has frequently gained weight in between bouts.

And Khan believes he saw signs of it during their first press conference in November.

“Hard work, dedication, discipline, and focus got me to where I was,” Khan continued.

“We know Kell is one of those guys who can spiral out of control after a fight.”

He’ll disappear for a few weeks and gain a significant amount of weight.

“If you saw him at the press conference, he appeared to be in poor health.”

“I doubted he’d be in the best shape in ten weeks when the fight came around, whereas I’d already been training for a few months.”