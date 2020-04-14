“I looked up to him, but Zlatan said I wasn’t good enough for Inter”

The first meeting between Mario Balotelli and Zlatan Ibrahimovic was difficult at Internazionale. The Swedish star did not have a high hat for the Italian, the latter says.

Balotelli was an upcoming talent at Inter, when Ibrahimovic came over from Juventus. “As a young player I looked up to Zlatan, but he told me that I would never train with the first team. Zlatan told me that I was not good enough to play for Inter,” said the now 29-year-old attacker in a Q&A with Fabio Cannavaro on Instagram.

According to Balotelli, things went well after that between the two. “He went to Mino Raiola to tell me to capture me because I was better than him,” said the 36-time Italian international.

Raiola would now work hard on a deal with Galatasaray, but Balotelli would also like to play for Napoli. He has stated this several times in the past. “I would be very happy with Napoli, seriously. I would make my daughter leader of the ultras because she is a Napoli fan.”