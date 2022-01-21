‘I love him,’ says Enrique, who backs Newcastle to avoid relegation.

Enrique, who backs Newcastle to beat the drop, has urged Liverpool to compete with Arsenal for Alexander Isak’s transfer.

Former Liverpool striker Jose Enrique has urged the club to spend big on Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak.

The 35-year-old, who retired in September 2017 due to a long-term knee injury, also believes Jurgen Klopp should target Leeds winger Raphinha.

Arsenal are rumored to be interested in signing Isak if they fail to sign Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic.

However, Enrique, who won the League Cup with the Reds in 2012, has advised his former employers to do everything possible to persuade the player to return to Anfield.

Isak, 22, has previously expressed his desire to play in the Premier League, having previously stated his desire to play in England in the future.

“I love him so much,” Enrique said of the ex-Borussia Dortmund player, according to Freebets.com.

What he can become is the perfect style for Klopp, given his age and the player he is now.

“He has goals in him, tall, strong, and quick.”

He’ll be a fantastic addition to Liverpool’s lineup.

I’m familiar with him because I regularly watch him play in LaLiga.

“They should have signed him before he went to Real Sociedad, but now that he’s there, Real Sociedad is the type of team where if you pay enough money, the player will want to go, and he’ll want to go to Liverpool.”

“They definitely need another attacker,” he added.

I really like Isak from Sociedad and Raphinha from Leeds; these are the types of players Liverpool should be pursuing.

“I have to be realistic because if you ask me, I’ll tell you to sign [Kylian] Mbappe and [Erling] Haaland this summer,” he says.

“However, I am well aware that this is not the Liverpool way of doing things.”

Enrique also believes Newcastle, whom he represented for four years from 2007 to 2011, will just about avoid the drop as a result of their January sales.

Eddie Howe’s side has already signed Kieran Tripper and Chris Wood, and they are keen to sign Sevilla’s Brazilian centre-back Diego Carlos.

“Obviously, the signings they’re making will help, and they’re being very active in the transfer market,” Enrique, a former Villarreal striker, said.

“They’ve signed Kieran Trippier, who has been one of La Liga’s best right-backs in recent years, and they’re currently in talks with Diego Carlos, who they wanted to sign.”

“You can see they want to improve their squad, have the right manager, and players who understand they have to prove themselves – that’s why I’m so optimistic…

