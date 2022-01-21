‘I love you Auntie Jen,’ Jadon Sancho writes after missing Man United’s match against Brentford to attend a funeral.

After missing Wednesday’s match against Brentford due to personal reasons, Manchester United star Jadon Sancho paid a touching tribute to his aunt on social media.

Following the Red Devils’ 3-1 victory in the capital, interim manager Ralf Rangnick explained that the 21-year-old’s absence was due to a funeral.

“There was a funeral today,” he explained, “and he asked me if he could (not play).”

“It would be illogical for him to be a member of the squad.”

Sancho recently posted a love heart and dove emoji to his Instagram story.

“I love you Auntie Jen,” the England international captioned the picture.

It’s unclear whether the former Borussia Dortmund winger will be included in the squad for Saturday’s match against West Ham at Old Trafford.

Sancho is still adjusting to life in the Premier League after joining in the summer, with only one goal and no assists in 17 appearances.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

And Rangnick claims that the player is fighting a mental battle to live up to the hype surrounding him and his £73 million price tag.

“It’s a different league, a different competition, more physical,” he admitted.

He is a member of one of the most prestigious clubs in the world.

“It also has something to do with a lot of the things going on in his head.”

“Whenever I see him train, he always shows up and is one of the best players there.

“Now it’s about transferring that level and performance to when he’s on the field.”

“With those kinds of players, creative offensive players, it’s all about confidence, knowing how good they can be, and then demonstrating it in front of 75,000 or 45,000 at Villa Park.”

“Of course, he has to do that in the end, he has to take that step again.”

“He is training at a very high level in most training sessions, and now it’s about transferring that to the pitch in the league competitions, the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the Champions League, which he can do.”

“There is no doubt in my mind that he is capable of doing so.

But now we need to help him grow into that type of player and see the same kind of results that he did at Borussia Dortmund.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.