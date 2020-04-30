‘I miss ICE’: Masked Medvedeva performs geisha dance in front of sakura trees in Japan (VIDEO)

Russian Olympic silver medalist Evgenia Medvedeva, who is in Japan as the Covid-19 crisis rages on, has shown her devotion to figure skating, demonstrating a part of her free routine ‘Memoirs of a Geisha’ in the middle of a park.

The two-time world champion, wearing a black face mask, revisited the role of a traditional geisha and presented moves from her last season’s program, which she hailed ‘the best routine’ of her entire sporting career.

“I miss ice,” the 20-year-old wrote, while sharing the video of the improvised spectacle on her Instagram page.

Medvedeva is currently staying in Japan, after Canada and Russia canceled international flights due to the pandemic.

The skater had come to the country to participate in the ‘Prism on Ice’ show, in which she was set to play the lead role of Sailor Moon.

But to the great regret of all figure-skating lovers, the event was canceled as a preventive measure against the spread of the dangerous virus which has paralyzed sport globally.

The skater’s many international flights were met with mixed reactions on social media, with some users condemning the Russian champion for what they deemed reckless behavior.

Medvedeva, who visited three countries over several weeks (USA, Canada and Japan), triggered online criticism after many fans suggested that she might spread Covid-19 by constantly traveling and by ignoring self-isolation principles.

The athlete assured a huge army of her fans that she observes safety measures to stay healthy and to avoid contracting the virus.