‘I must confess, I don’t believe!’ Britney Spears claims to break 100m world record, anti-feminism lie-spotter goes crazy

In these uncertain times it seems nothing provide us with a shock anymore, but Britney Spears claiming she has become the fastest human being in history by slashing Usain Bolt’s 100m world record could be one of them.

At a time when most of the world is in Covid-19 quarantine, many people might find the time to set themselves targets and work hard to achieve things of which they have always dreamed.

Pop idol Britney Spears has spent her time cooped up at home attempting to become the fastest human being on earth by almost slashing in half Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt’s 9.58 seconds world record for the 100 meters.

In other news, @britneyspears is claiming to have broken the men’s 100m World Record by nearly 4 seconds. pic.twitter.com/LZJ42IzinL — Didn’t Happen of the Year Awards (@_DHOTYA) March 26, 2020

Now it might sound ambitious, but for a woman who has sold 150 million records worldwide, anything seems possible.

Spears on Thursday announced to the world she had beaten Bolt’s record and had run the distance in 5.97 seconds. And she has the evidence to prove it.

The ‘hit me baby one more time’ star posted a picture on Instagram of her phone timer showing the incredible time.

“Ran my first 5 !!!! Getting over your fear of pushing it in the beginning is key …. once I did that I hit 5 !!!!! Usually I run 6 or 7 …. my first try was 9 …. and now I did it whoop !!!!! 100 meter dash,” the 38-year-old captioned the snap.

pic.twitter.com/oZeh8Ib3gH — Teaton 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@tomeaton73) March 26, 2020

Shockingly, the boast has been panned by skeptical naysayers who are struggling to comprehend how Spears, who has no previous known world-level sprinting experience, could suddenly become the fastest human being of all time.

Her comment is already a contender for the internet phenomenon ‘Didn’t Happen of the Year’, which has been labeled anti-feminist by some victims.

Is that Britney Spears? @_DHOTYAhttps://t.co/Je89oZpGCO — Jack Morton (@jacko2607) March 26, 2020

I must confess, I don’t believe (don’t believe) https://t.co/8pEKFof3SK — Tom (@TomW3102) March 26, 2020

Come outside @usainbolthttps://t.co/gg0iLqX9vu — SGNotoriousAFC 🇸🇬 (@SGNotoriousAFC) March 26, 2020

The account on Twitter prides itself on spotting outrageous lies but has been countered by feminists who believe it has helped a culture to evolve where men nominate women’s everyday unusual stories.

But something tells us they might just be right on this one.