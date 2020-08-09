‘I need WAY more practice’: Maria Sharapova sharpens her boxing skills as she creates showreel of her latest pads sessions (VIDEO)

Russian fitness lover and retired tennis great Maria Sharapova has introduced her first ever showreel of her boxing skills, filming herself sending in punches on a beach and in a garage as she attempts to improve her ringcraft.

The 33-year-old has spent much of her time on social media sharing her fitness regime with her millions of faithful followers since her retirement from tennis in February, initially revisiting her taste for boxing when she sparred on a beach with US trainer and self-declared “Ultra Human” Tommy Cassano last month.

Now Sharapova has produced a highlights clip in an effort to hone her technique, looking back on herself landing shots against the pads on beaches and in a home garage next to a stack of tyres.

“My first ever reel,” she told her fans, calling herself “fit and lit”. “Definitely not the last, as I need way more practice.”

Sharapova has enjoyed sparring sessions before but has had more time to concentrate on pugilism since retiring.

Before returning from a 15-month drugs ban in April 2017, the former world number one shared a video of herself bobbing and weaving in a gym during her enforced absence from tennis.

“I tried boxing as I needed to keep myself in good form,” she said at the time, hinting at her frustration at being temporarily barred from competing.

“It was great as I could imagine some particular people whom I wanted to hit.”

She has kept active in recent months, showing off her sweaty sessions at home under the virtual guidance of celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson, who has also worked with tennis ace Venus Williams and pop star Jennifer Lopez.

Sharapova also keeps fit by exploring the great outdoors, most recently making a two-hour climb above Norton Lakes in Idaho, which she confessed had been a prelude to eating a pizza as a reward.

In recent weeks she has taken in Mersa Verde National Park in Colorado, where she visited ancient cliff dwellings for boyfriend Alexander Gilkes’ birthday, and a luxury resort in California.

She wore a glamorous outfit as she headed out in Idaho’s Sun Valley earlier this week, adding: “Apologies for the awkward giggle – I forgot how to pose in a cocktail dress.”