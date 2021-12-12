‘I prefer not to speak,’ William Saliba says after making a transfer u-turn about Arsenal’s future.

WILLIAM SALIBA has snubbed a question about his Arsenal future by refusing to say where he will play next season.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Marseille in Ligue 1, where he has established himself as a key player under new manager Jorge Sampaoli.

This season, he has appeared in 21 games across all competitions for Marseille, who are currently in fourth place in the table, one point behind the Champions League places.

Saliba joined Arsenal for £27 million from Saint-Etienne in 2019, but has yet to make his first-team debut.

After being shipped out to Nice for the second half of last season, the centre-back was immediately sent on loan to St-Etienne for the 2019-20 season.

Following the £50 million signing of Ben White earlier this summer, Saliba left for Marseille, where Mikel Arteta was eager for him to play regular football.

With Saliba starring for Marseille, it’s been suggested that Arsenal could offer him a new contract before his current deal expires in 2024.

RTL inquired about Saliba’s future, but the Frenchman remained tight-lipped about where he would be playing next season.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“I prefer not to discuss my future,” he said, “but I’m doing very well here.”

“I have no regrets about my choice.”

I’ve been ecstatic since the beginning.

“I’m only here for a year and I’m going to give it everything I’ve got.”

Following his impressive performance in the 0-0 draw against Paris Saint-Germain, Arteta revealed in October that Saliba is still a part of his plans.

“Yes, as a club, we are always in touch,” the Spaniard said when asked if he spoke to Saliba after the match.

“Edu and Ben (Knapper) were there to keep an eye on him and monitor his progress.

“Obviously, he’s our player, and we do that with all of our loan players.”

When asked if Saliba will face competition for a spot in the first team next season, Arteta replied, “That’s a decision we’ll make next summer.”

“He’s our player, so that’s bound to happen.”

We’ll have to sit down and figure out what the best course of action is.”

For the most up-to-date rumors, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.