‘I should have died,’ ex-WWE announcer Greg Hamilton says after surviving a terrifying car crash with a truck.

‘I should have died,’ ex-WWE announcer Greg Hamilton says after surviving a terrifying car accident with a truck.

Greg Hamilton, an ex-WWE ring announcer, claims he’should be dead’ after surviving a terrifying horror car crash.

The 41-year-old joined Vince McMahon’s company in 2015 and rose to prominence as a member of Triple H’s NXT brand.

He quickly advanced to the main roster and was a mainstay on SmackDown until he was let go by WWE in October as part of a round of layoffs.

He now claims he doesn’t care about ‘fame’ because the ordeal has ‘forever changed’ his perspective on life.

Hamilton, whose real name is Greg Hutson, shared a photo of his smashed car after it was hit by a’moving truck’ on Instagram.

And he accompanied the photo with a moving caption to express his newfound perspective on life.

“It’s taken me a while to post this….,” Hamilton wrote.

According to every first responder, I should be dead.

They mistookly believed they were removing a ‘body.’

“A moving truck struck me a few weeks ago.”

Tossed three times, upside down, into a ditch on the side of the road, and left for dead.

I’m still here.

“I don’t care about fame, announcements, or anything else.”

That individual was killed in the accident.

(hashtag)RIP, but you have forever changed my life.

“I’m not sure what comes next….but if you need anything, I’m here.”

I’m not sure what I’ll do next; I’m not sure what I’m capable of.”

“However, I am aware that if you require assistance, I am prepared to provide it.”

To indicate repair in Japanese culture, gold is painted on broken pieces.

I’m not giving up.

Let’s make GOLD!

“I’m getting better, and you can, too.”

Mentally as well as emotionally.

Let’s do this as a team.”