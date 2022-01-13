‘I spent thousands of dollars and two weeks building a man cave in my backyard to watch Leeds. It has a pool table and a bar.’

LEEDS UNITED supporters are known for their fervor, but one fan has taken it to a new level by constructing a’man cave’ dedicated to the club.

Martin Potts, a mega-fan, spent thousands of pounds on the project, but the result is stunning.

The 47-year-old is a season ticket holder at Elland Road, Leeds’ home ground, and began the project in the back garden of his Fleetwood home in 2021, when the city was under lockdown.

It has its own bar, pool table, darts board, and two flat-screen televisions.

Not to mention the wall-to-wall Leeds memorabilia, which includes a signed shirt from the team.

When he and his guests aren’t throwing arrows or potting balls, there’s a comfortable sofa where they can relax and watch the game.

With flags and scarves draping from the walls and ceiling, even the table chairs are Leeds branded.

A fantastic mural of Elland Road adorns one of the walls, and it wouldn’t be out of place in an art gallery.

Martin, who hails from Normanton, near Leeds, enlisted the assistance of a friend to build the 12ft x 12ft mega structure.

Martin told the Yorkshire Post about the project, “I’ve been a Leeds United fan since I could walk.”

An ex-army comrade built the man cave for the cost of materials.

“At the same time, my friend Leigh Coates from the Garforth Whites supporters club lent a hand.

“In my garden, it took about two weeks to build.”

Martin went on to express gratitude to his partner for their patience while the building was being constructed.

“I must mention my supporting partner Jody Carter in all of this,” he continued, “who had to put up with the constant earache.”

