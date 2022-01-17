‘I spent thousands of dollars and two weeks in my backyard building a man cave with a pool table and a bar to watch Leeds…’

‘I spent thousands of dollars and two weeks in my backyard building a man cave to watch Leeds… it has a pool table and a bar,’ says the fan.

LEEDS UNITED supporters are known for their fervor, but one fan has taken it to a new level by constructing a’man cave’ dedicated to the club.

The project cost Martin Potts thousands of pounds to complete, but the end result is stunning.

The 47-year-old is a season ticket holder at Leeds United’s home ground, Elland Road, and began the project in the back garden of his Fleetwood home during the 2021 lockdown.

It has a bar, a pool table, a dart board, and two flat-screen televisions.

Not to mention the wall-to-wall Leeds memorabilia, which includes a team-signed shirt.

When he and his guests aren’t throwing arrows or potting balls, he and his guests can relax on the sofa and watch the game.

With flags and scarves draping from the walls and ceiling, even the table chairs are Leeds branded.

A fantastic mural of Elland Road adorns one of the walls, and it wouldn’t be out of place in an art gallery.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

Martin, who is from Normanton, near Leeds, enlisted the assistance of a friend to build the 12ft x 12ft mega structure.

Martin told the Yorkshire Post about the project: “I’ve been a Leeds United fan since I was able to walk.”

For the cost of materials, an ex-army comrade built the man cave.

“At the same time, my friend Leigh Coates from the Garforth Whites supporters club assisted.”

“In my garden, it took about two weeks to construct.”

Martin continued by thanking his partner for their patience during the building’s construction.

“In all of this, I must mention my supporting partner Jody Carter, who had to put up with the constant earache over it,” he continued.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.