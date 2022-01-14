‘I spent thousands of dollars in my garden building a man cave to watch Leeds play… it has a pool table and a bar, and it took only two weeks.’

‘I spent thousands of dollars building a man cave in my garden to watch Leeds… it has a pool table and a bar, and it only took two weeks.’

LEEDS UNITED supporters are known for their fervor, but one fan has taken it to a new level by constructing a’man cave’ dedicated to the club.

Martin Potts, a mega-fan, spent thousands of pounds on the project, but the result is stunning.

The 47-year-old is a season ticket holder at Leeds United’s home ground, Elland Road, and began the project in the back garden of his Fleetwood home during the 2021 lockdown.

It has its own bar, pool table, dart board, and two flat-screen televisions.

Not to mention the wall-to-wall Leeds memorabilia, which includes a signed shirt from the team.

When he and his guests aren’t throwing arrows or potting balls, he and his guests can relax on the sofa and watch the game.

Leeds flags and scarves adorn the walls and ceiling, as do the table chairs.

One of the walls also features an incredible mural of Elland Road that wouldn’t look out of place in an art gallery.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Martin, who is from Normanton, near Leeds, enlisted the assistance of a friend to build the 12ft x 12ft mega structure.

“I’ve been a Leeds United fan since the age of I could walk,” Martin told the Yorkshire Post about the project.

For the cost of materials, an ex-army comrade built the man cave.

“At the same time, my friend Leigh Coates from the Garforth Whites supporters club assisted.”

“In my garden, it took about two weeks to build.”

Martin went on to thank his partner for their patience while the building was being constructed.

“I must mention my supporting partner Jody Carter in all of this,” he continued, “who had to put up with the constant earache.”

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.