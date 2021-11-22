‘I take it as a compliment,’ Hojbjerg says of Tottenham fans booing the team during their match against Leeds United.

Tottenham should consider being booed by their own fans as a compliment, according to PIERRE-EMILE HOJBJERG.

Spurs were booed by their own fans after falling behind 1-0 to Leeds at halftime on Sunday.

The North Londoners completed a fine comeback in the second half, with goals from Hojbjerg and Sergio Reguilon ensuring Antonio Conte’s first Premier League home game was a victory.

“I kind of understand the boos,” the Danish midfielder explained.

I hope it does not happen again, but I understand that there are high expectations and pressures.

“I take it as a compliment that the fans have high expectations because we have a great team.”

“The most important thing for us is to perform well and allow the fans to celebrate.”

We did it in the second half, and the fans were fantastic as well, so let’s try to do it right away.”

Hojbjerg’s equalizer was his second of the season in the Premier League.

“I was a little bit irritated because we should have scored a couple of times before and the game wasn’t technically going well,” he explained.

“So it was more like ‘I scored, but let’s get back and get another one,’ because I was never going to celebrate a draw at home.”

“I only rejoice in victories, which we had.”

Tottenham moved to within four points of the top four with the win.

“I believe the reaction after the game and the second goal demonstrated how important it is to us,” Hojbjerg said.

“From a technical standpoint, it wasn’t a perfect game from us.

There were a few errors, and I have to say that Leeds’ style of play is very demanding and aggressive.

They are the ones who are responsible for these individual blunders.

“However, I thought we came out in the second half very aggressively, on top, and with a positive attitude.”

With fantastic support, we were able to bring the stadium with us.

“I thought coming back the way we did was very important and very strong from a character and mental standpoint.”

