I think the reopening of baseball will unfold

Former Major Leaguer Trevor Plouffe tweeted on Monday that he had heard spring training would resume on June 10 and the games would begin on July 1. Plouffe, who retired after the 2018 season, is undoubtedly not far from the game has many contacts in baseball, but no one confirmed his rumor and many pushed back, claiming it wasn’t true.

This morning – in what you should understand as a 100% unofficial Major League Baseball recoil to this rumor – Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that “no plan is close to one another” when the 2020 baseball season will begin or how it will look like. “He added:” There is no plan, there cannot be a plan until Major League Baseball gets a clearer perspective of which states contain COVID-19 well enough for games without fans to be played safely in their slimmed-down form “Jeff Passan of ESPN – much like the leadership of MLB – said almost exactly the same thing.

If Passan and Rosenthal are on the same page, it is a good bet that you will hear a message that the Major League Baseball leadership is keen to convey. In this case, the message is, “We have no idea when or how baseball will return, but if we do decide, you can be sure that it is based on science, reason, and security.”

Which is it Law Send message. I just wonder if that’s really technically true.

I wrote yesterday that there is a clear incentive from some pretty powerful people to bring baseball back as a symbol and inspiration by early July. I don’t know if Plouffe is full of it or not, but that’s in line with what he says he heard. It also agrees with something that both Rosenthal and Passan have confirmed in their reports: The teams – each quoted by the Cleveland Indians – have been told that they are ready to start spring training again in mid to late June, with a view at the beginning of July season. Everyone quickly followed this note with words that said, “But there is no specific plan here either. . . ”But the fact that they have confirmed the idea that such signaling is already taking place further leads me to believe that MLB is clearly keeping an eye on this start in early July.

Which makes me think that instead of seeing the data on “which countries contain COVID-19 well enough so that games can be played safely”, it is really decided that they decided when to do it want to play – early July – and look for information that would prevent them from making that decision officially.

That’s a fine distinction – some may argue that it’s a distinction without a difference – but in practice it makes a pretty big difference. It converts the decision-making process from a process of data acquisition and determination (query: Which specific information from which countries will Rob Manfred list as his turning point?) Into a process that is at least partially based on optics.

In my opinion, the following happens practically.

Major League Baseball has most of the month of May to see whether the aggressive reopening plans of various states or companies blow up. To see if there are serious public backlashes. To see if there are moments with poor looks. To see if famous people – especially athletes or people close to athletes (remember it was an NBA player who got sick that caused all of this) – get sick or die. To see if the supporters of the voice reopening get hell or are ashamed of politics. To see if there is any public unrest. To see if the Trump administration’s self-forecasted increased infection and mortality rate attracts more public attention than the reopening, including cable news B-roll from healthy people having lunch in outdoor cafes. To assess the mood just as much, if not more than to see how well COVID-19 was technically “contained”.

When, as is so often the case in this country, people get tired of the bad news and, as it were, drop it to the side – if there are stories about how the country is slowly but surely returning to normal – an unofficial start date in early July will be for most People work well, and the stuff Rosenthal and Passan mentioned “be ready for spring training in June” will miraculously prove to be forward-looking. On the other hand, if the national mood doesn’t follow this course – if some of the bad things I talked about in the previous paragraph occur – hey, “nothing official has been decided” so MLB can just put things off.

In any case, I don’t really think baseball will start all over again because June, measured by hard numbers or specific instructions from public health officials, will be objectively safer than May, or because July will be objectively safer than June becomes. If this were the case again, Rob Manfred, like the governors of the various states, could speak publicly about the metrics and scientific and medical considerations that guide his reasoning.

I rather believe that baseball at the moment has a rather dark sketch of a plan that includes spring training in mid-June followed by an opening in early July and that will only change if it becomes untenable to stick to it due to the look of the plan .

