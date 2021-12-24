‘I thought we were going to blow them away,’ says Kalvin Phillips of England’s loss to Italy and the moment the tide turned.

After Luke Shaw’s early goal in the Euro 2020 final, KALVIN PHILLIPS predicted that England would ‘blow Italy away’.

At Wembley, the Three Lions left-back put the home side ahead after just two minutes.

Phillips admitted at the time that he truly believed England would win the European Championship for the first time.

With just over 20 minutes remaining, Leonardo Bonucci equalized, and the Italians went on to win on penalties.

“I thought, ‘We’ll get three or four here, we’ll blow them away,'” Phillips told Sportsmail.

“However, they then began passing the ball and moving it from side to side…

“By halftime, I thought to myself, ‘Jesus Christ, these are good.'”

Phillips stayed on the pitch at Wembley to watch Italy celebrate their Euro 2020 victory.

And the Leeds midfielder revealed that Gareth Southgate urged the team to use the heartbreaking scenes as motivation for future tournaments.

“The manager expressed his pride in us, saying that we’ve come a long way,” Phillips continued.

“He said it would hurt now, but there’s no reason we can’t win something if we work as hard as we did during the Euros.”

“He thinks we’ll be able to do it.”

“However, he advised us to focus on Italy’s celebrations, as that is what it is all about.”

So that’s what I did.

“Watching Italy lift the trophy inspired me to want to be in that position.”

Phillips not only became a national hero during the Euros, but his strong performances also caught the attention of some legendary midfielders, earning him the moniker “The Yorkshire Pirlo.”

And the Three Lions star has been humble in his assessment of his whirlwind summer.

“Every two seconds I was pinching myself and thinking, ‘Is this real?'” Phillips claimed.

“Every time I walked out of Wembley Stadium.

We had a two-mile queue every time we drove out of St George’s.

“Every corner was people clapping, waving, and beeping their horns as we drove to the final through London.”

It was insane.

“Mesut Ozil sent a tweet…

Michael Ballack and Nigel de Jong are also involved.

“It was humbling for them to recognize me.”

It was unusual.

I ‘liked’ all of the [posts]right away.

“However, that first game made me feel like I was deserving of being there.”

“I was pleased with myself, but I was even more pleased that my family was able to witness it.”

