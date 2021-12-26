‘I understand that I’m not as marketable,’ James Wade admits when it comes to TV and sponsors.

Even though he hasn’t won a world championship, The Machine, 38, is one of the sport’s most decorated players in terms of trophies.

Wade understands that he is unlikely to be included in TV commercials or promotions before his competitors.

Wade, who suffers from bipolar disorder, admits he has let himself down in the past, citing the three-year-old brawl with Japan’s Seigo Asada, for which he was fined for his outlandish behavior.

“Without the PDC and Sky Sports, I’d still be a mechanic playing darts in the pub,” Wade, who plays Vincent van der Voort today (Monday), said.

“I’m thankful for the lifestyle and opportunities they’ve provided me with.”

“At times, I’ve done my part to promote myself and the sport, and in terms of trophies and titles won, I’ve outperformed 90% of PDC players.”

“Perhaps I’m not as marketable as others – which is fine; I get it.

“I tried jumping up and down in front of the cameras and making a show of myself, but I’m not that person.”

It was untrue.

“I’d like to be that ‘in’ thing, but I’m just lucky enough to be able to play darts occasionally.”

“I’d also like to be well-known, because you don’t have to be a world-beater to get noticed.”

“Wayne Mardle never won a world championship, but he was a great dancer, a member of the Hawaii Five-0 cast, and a huge celebrity.

“Was he a better player than me? No, but he demonstrated that it’s not all about landing a dart in a paper clip-sized target.”

“However, I’ve been playing for nearly 20 years, I’ve won 11 majors on television, the game has been good to me, and I’ve done well in darts as well.”

“I’ve been extremely fortunate – I’ve placed myself in a very small category in terms of how much I’ve won – but none of that matters unless you’re at ease in your own skin.”

“Perhaps I’m not marketable, fashionable, or the flavor of the month, but I’m honest with myself – and all I ask in return is for others to be honest with me.”

“Have I misbehaved on multiple occasions? You bet I have.

“Have you…

