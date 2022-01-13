‘I used to be a caged lion.

Alexis Sanchez, a former Manchester United and Arsenal player, has slammed Antonio Conte for failing to play him for Inter Milan.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old scored the game-winning goal in extra time to help his team win the Italian Super Cup by defeating Juventus 2-1.

As his teammates swarmed the striker, Sanchez celebrated by ripping off his shirt and revealing his toned physique.

Despite leading Inter to the Serie A title last season, Conte left in the summer.

He has taken over as manager of Tottenham Hotspur after Nuno Espirito Santo was fired.

Sanchez also claims that Conte treated him like a ‘caged lion,’ adding that when he is allowed to play, he is a’monster.’

“Things have never gone bad for me, they just haven’t let me play,” the Chilean said, as reported by Marca.

“I was a caged lion; if they let me out, I’ll turn into a monster.”

“Conte told me that no one else looked like me and that I needed to stand out, but he only put me on for the last 15 minutes.”

Under Conte, Sanchez made 38 appearances across all competitions last season, the majority of which came as a late substitute.

Inter won the competition for the first time in 11 years, defeating the team that has won it more times than anyone else.

When Sanchez prodded home from close range in the 120th minute, just as it appeared that the game would come down to penalties, the home crowd erupted in applause.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United flop blasted the roof off the San Siro with a goal from behind the net.

It was the Italian champions’ sixth Super Cup victory and first since 2010.

