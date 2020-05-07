‘I want it to be beautiful, not vulgar’: Russian figure skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva says she’s ready for revealing photo shoot

World and European figure skating champion Elizaveta Tuktamysheva has opened up about her life off the ice, saying that she loves to take part in photo sessions and wouldn’t mind posing for men’s magazines.

The 23-year-old revealed that, while she’d consider posing for provocative photos, she’d draw the line at anything more racy.

“I’m following Maxim magazine on Instagram, and what I see there is really beautiful. They show beautiful women with real bodies,” the skater said.

“The most important thing is to make it beautiful, not vulgar – to put on beautiful lingerie, for example. I’m not talking about posing absolutely naked for the cover,” she added.

Two years ago, Tuktamysheva staged a daring exhibition routine, during which she took off her jacket to reveal just the black bra she was wearing beneath.

The sexy routine was widely discussed in the figure skating community, and the publicity this generated contributed to Tuktamysheva becoming one of the most popular skaters in the 2018–2019 season.

Her provocative dance triggered a new “stripping” trend in figure skating, with many of her counterparts following in her footsteps and including undressing routines during their own gala performances.

Although she is among the most technically gifted skaters, Tuktamysheva failed to make it to the Russian team this year, finishing fourth in the national championships.

She said she will focus on polishing her quad toe loop next season, with her primary goal being to qualify for the Olympic squad in 2022.

The skater rejected rumors that she might change citizenship to perform at the Beijing Olympics, adding that she will retire if she can’t successfully compete against younger teammates.