‘I want to kick on,’ says Tom Heaton, who is determined not to become a one-hit wonder for Man United following his shock Young Boys appearance.

Ralf Rangnick gave the 35-year-old Red Devils goalkeeper his long-awaited first-team debut in the Champions League 1-1 draw with Young Boys, almost 19 years after he first joined the club as a trainee.

Heaton, a three-time England cap who left United for Cardiff in 2010 before going on to play for Bristol City, Burnley, and Aston Villa, says his cameo in the second half has only whetted his appetite for more.

“It’s always a great feeling to play in front of a sell-out crowd at Old Trafford,” Heaton said.

I’ve enjoyed it as a visitor, but wearing the home shirt in my competitive debut is a dream come true.

“My goal in returning here was to work hard and earn a spot on the team, and this was the first opportunity to do so.”

“I had hoped for it to arrive sooner, but I’ve been working every day for this moment, and it was wonderful to be out there.”

I enjoyed every second of it.

“I’ve been on the bench a few times, played a few friendlies, had a lot of loan spells and then made the right decision to leave and go away and play since I signed as an 11-year-old.”

“However, that feeling of playing has never left me, and I’ve made every move since then to play.”

“It hasn’t changed now that I’m back here.

I knew I’d have to wait.

It’s an outstanding goalkeeping unit.

David (de Gea) has been outstanding this season, and Dean (Henderson) is an outstanding goalkeeper.

The chauffeur is having a good time.

For me, it’s the first marker, and as I walk away, I’m hungry for more.

I’m in a good mood and want to keep going.”

Heaton’s debut came after a long wait, and the 22-minute appearance, in which he replaced Henderson, was his first competitive appearance in almost TWO years.

On New Year’s Day 2020, the veteran goalkeeper suffered a serious knee injury while playing for Villa against another of his former clubs, Burnley.

“The first half of that season at Villa was fantastic,” Heaton continued, “but then I got a difficult knee injury and I was out for a long time.”

But it’s for moments like this that you put in the effort on those dark days.

“I haven’t played competitively in a long time.”

This year, I’ve had a lot of fun in pre-season games.

It felt good to arrive at this point.

“My eldest son, my wife, and my mother were here,…

