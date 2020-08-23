‘I want to look like Monica Bellucci’: Russian figure skating ace Elizaveta Tuktamysheva reveals her sexiest dress style

Russian figure skating star Elizaveta Tuktamysheva has talked about fashion and her clothing preferences, stressing that Monica Bellucci’s character Malena is her style icon.

The 23-year-old often sets trends in figure skating with her eye-catching and sometimes provocative outfits, said that her sexiest dress style would comprise a skirt and a cleavage blouse which fully echoes Bellucci’s look from the romantic tragedy drama “Malena.”

“I want to find a silk cut-out skirt below the knee and a cleavage blouse in tender colors. So that I can walk like Monica Bellucci in the movie ‘Malena.’ She looks at everyone and at nobody at the same time, embodying an enigmatic woman that will never be yours. But all men are at her feet,” the skater mused.

The world and European champion also revealed that she is not a shopaholic and doesn’t spend big sums of money on clothes. She can reward herself with some shopping after good performances at competitions, knowing that she’s earned money that she can spend.

“I may not visit shops for three months, but then after winning competitions I can go shopping knowing that I can buy something with a safe conscience,” she added.

Earlier this week Tuktamysheva spoke in favor of raising the age limit in women’s events stressing that she wants to see “mature and feminine skating.”