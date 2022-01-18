‘I want to score, but I miss,’ says Timo Werner, who is baffled as to why Chelsea fans cheer him on despite his goal drought.

‘I want to score, but I miss’ – Timo Werner is baffled as to why Chelsea fans are so devoted to him despite his lack of goals.

The German striker joined the Blues two years ago from RB Leipzig and has scored 18 goals in 70 games.

If he hadn’t missed a slew of golden opportunities, he could easily have doubled his total.

Now, the 25-year-old winger has spoken out about his spending habits and expressed his gratitude for the support of Blues fans.

“Sometimes I don’t understand why they are supporting me so much,” he told Premier League journalist Lynsey Hooper. “I’m a striker who wants to score but misses chances.”

“It’s fantastic to play in front of the Chelsea supporters.”

“And when they support me, it makes me stronger.”

“However, when I miss opportunities or have a difficult time, I try to give 100 percent every game to ensure the team’s happiness.”

So far this season, Werner has six goals and two assists to his credit.

His campaign, however, was hampered by a hamstring strain he suffered in October, which forced him to sit out until December.

In the summer of 2020, the Blues paid £53 million for Werner, who signed a £9 million-per-year contract worth £170,000 per week.