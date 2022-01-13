‘I was frustrated,’ says Balogun, who is hoping to resurrect his Arsenal career while on loan at Middlesbrough.

‘I was frustrated,’ says Balogun, who is hoping to resurrect his Arsenal career by impressing while on loan at Middlesbrough.

After becoming ‘frustrated’ by a lack of opportunities, Flo Balogun vowed to return to Arsenal a better player.

Mikel Arteta hooked the striker, 20, 58 minutes into the humiliating 2-0 defeat against Brentford on the opening day.

After a prolific season with the Gunners’ U23 and England U21 sides, he only played 12 Premier League minutes and made two appearances in the EFL Cup.

Even after skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped last month, Balogun looked no closer to breaking into Arteta’s team.

However, having joined Chris Wilder’s Championship promotion push on Teesside, he is hell-bent on proving himself on loan before making a bid for the Emirates next season.

“We lost the first game of the season, and I wanted to make amends,” Balogun said.

“However, you don’t always get that opportunity in first-team football.”

I had to accept it, but I was also frustrated, so I had to strike a balance and try again.

“It’s been challenging, but that’s true of any young player, and you know it’s not going to happen overnight.”

“As I progressed through the Arsenal ranks, (being their main striker) was always something I desired.

“I’m hoping that a successful loan puts me in a better position than before I came here.”

“My job here is to give it everything I’ve got and see what happens.”

“This is the next step in my growth.

I’ve been a member of the youth team for some time and have progressed.

Now is the next step, and I’m hoping to do it on a first-team platform – that’s my main goal.

“I want to play senior football, win three points, and try to get promoted.”

It is an excellent fit for me in terms of learning and scoring goals.”

“I didn’t make that correlation,” he said when asked if he thought he’d get more chances after Arteta dropped Aubameyang.

We learned the news, and we had to accept it as a team and move forward.”

Balogun revealed that he contacted Eddie Nketiah, a fellow Arsenal youngster, before making the loan switch.

“He mentioned it was a good league, and it was a good experience to play against senior opposition and learn,” Balogun said of Nketiah’s three goals for Leeds in the Championship in 2019.

“He made it clear that it’s not the same as youth team football.”

