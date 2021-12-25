‘I was tired of being ugly,’ says Scorpion kick goalkeeper Rene Higuita, who has had radical plastic surgery and looks unrecognizable.

Rene Higuita, the SCORPION kick goalkeeper, had plastic surgery on LIVE TV after being voted Colombia’s ugliest icon.

Higuita, 55, earned a reputation as a sweeper-keeper, bringing flair to the keeper position and scoring 41 goals during his career.

He is best known for inventing the scorpion kick, which he used to clear a cross from England’s Jamie Redknapp in 1995.

In Colombia, this elevated him to icon status, but Higuita’s career plummeted ten years later.

After failing a drug test, he retired and bravely underwent surgery on the reality television show Cambio Extremo in 2005.

“I am tired of being ugly René, I want to be handsome René,” the keeper said at the time.

Higuita also had a nose job, a silicon chin implant, a skin peel, eyelid skin removal, ‘aggressive’ liposuction, and abdominal muscle enhancement to transform his body.

“Bodywise, I am perfect,” Higuita declared a month after the procedure was completed.

‘El Loco’ still has his trademark long curly locks, which he wore throughout his career.

Higuita still does his scorpion kick party trick with his friends on occasion.

YfjEzKjB1g pic.twitter.comYfjEzKjB1g yfjEzKjB1g yfjEzKjB1g yfjEzKjB1g yfjEzKjB1g yfjE

For the most up-to-date rumors, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.