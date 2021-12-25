‘I was tired of being ugly,’ says Scorpion kicker Rene Higuita, who has undergone extensive plastic surgery.

Rene Higuita, the kick keeper for the Scorpions, says he was tired of being ugly and underwent radical plastic surgery.

Higuita, 55, earned a reputation as a sweeper-keeper, bringing flair to the position of goalkeeper and scoring 41 goals during his career.

He is best known for inventing the scorpion kick, which he used to clear a cross from England’s Jamie Redknapp in 1995.

In Colombia, he became a national hero as a result of this, but Higuita’s career took a turn for the worse ten years later.

After failing a drug test, he retired and bravely underwent surgery on the reality television show Cambio Extremo in 2005.

“I am tired of being ugly René, I want to be handsome René,” the keeper said at the time.

Higuita also had a nose job, a silicon chin implant, a skin peel, eyelid skin removal, ‘aggressive’ liposuction, and abdominal muscle enhancement to transform his body.

“Bodyily, I am perfect,” Higuita declared a month after the procedure was completed.

‘El Loco’ still has his trademark long curly locks, which he’s had since the beginning of his career.

Higuita still does his scorpion kick party trick with friends on occasion.

