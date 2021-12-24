‘I was tired of being ugly,’ says Scorpion kicker Rene Higuita, who has undergone plastic surgery and looks unrecognizable.

Rene Higuita, the Scorpions’ kick keeper, says he was tired of being ugly and underwent plastic surgery.

Rene Higuita, the SCORPION kick goalkeeper, had plastic surgery on LIVE TV after being voted Colombia’s ugliest icon.

Higuita, 55, earned a reputation as a sweeper-keeper, bringing flair to the keeper position and scoring 41 goals during his career.

He is best known for inventing the scorpion kick, which he used to clear a cross from Jamie Redknapp of England in 1995.

Higuita’s career took a dive after that, and he became a national hero in Colombia.

After failing a drug test, he retired and went on the reality show Cambio Extremo to undergo surgery.

“I’m tired of being ugly René; I want to be handsome René,” the keeper remarked at the time.

Higuita also underwent nose surgery, a silicon chin implant, a skin peel, eyelid skin removal, ‘aggressive’ liposuction, and abdominal muscle enhancement to transform his body.

“Bodyily, I am perfect,” Higuita declared a month after the procedure was completed.

El Loco’s long curly locks, which he wore throughout his career, are still visible today.

Higuita still does his scorpion kick party trick with his friends every now and then.

YfjEzKjB1g pic.twitter.comYfjEzKjB1g yfjEzKjB1g yfjEzKjB1g yfjEzKjB1g yfjEzKjB1g yfjE

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.