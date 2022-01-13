‘I will defeat him,’ Derek Chisora says of Deontay Wilder’s comeback, adding, ‘I want to fight everyone.’

‘I will beat him,’ Derek Chisora declares after Deontay Wilder’s comeback. ‘I want to fight everyone,’ he roars.

DEREK CHISORA has taken aim at former world champion Deontay Wilder and promised to defeat him.

Since a brutal defeat by Tyson Fury in their epic trilogy bout in October, Wilder has not fought since.

Chisora, on the other hand, was recently defeated by Joseph Parker in a tense rematch in December.

Eddie Hearn, Wilder’s promoter, then teased the British veteran as a possible comeback opponent.

And Chisora admitted that Wilder is one of many heavyweights on his bucket list before he retires.

“I think we’ve both come out of back-to-back losses,” he said on talkSPORT.

“I don’t know why people are asking, ‘Why does he want to do that for?’ They aren’t me.

People do not have the same build as me.

“The problem is, to be honest with you, I want to fight everyone.”

When I’m done, I’ll be able to say that I fought everyone in my era and had a good time doing it.

“It was fantastic; it’s exactly what I want to do.”

I don’t want to end up saying, “I wish I’d fought this guy,” at the end of my career.

“I don’t want to fight anyone right now,” says the narrator.

“I don’t know,” Chisora said when asked if he thinks he can beat Wilder. “But yes, I want to go for it 100 percent.”

“I’m going to beat him,” says the narrator.

Wilder, 36, was defeated by Fury, 33, in round 11 in October, 20 months after losing their rematch in round seven.

He’s torn between retiring and resuming his heavyweight title defense.

Chisora, 37, had previously been defeated by Parker, 29, and current unified champion Oleksandr Usyk, 34.

Despite his deteriorating form, however, the popular puncher has refused to retire from the ring.

And he admitted that the attention he receives as he nears the end of his career is more important to him than any world title belt.

“I always say this, my world title for me is people recognizing me on the streets,” Chisora said.

That is my world title, and that is all I care about.

“To get to the top, I put in a lot of effort.”

In East London’s York Hall, I used to box.

I don’t want to give that easy now that there are 20,000 people watching me.

“I’m not concerned with the title that comes with it.”

“As long as your taxi driver, bin man, or general cleaner recognizes me and says, ‘That was a great fight,’ that’s all that matters.”

Latest News from Infosurhoy.