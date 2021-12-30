‘I will RETURN to Inter,’ Romelu Lukaku has declared his desire to leave Chelsea and rejoin the Serie A giants.

The striker, 28, enraged fans of the Italian club when he returned to Stamford Bridge in a £97.5 million deal last summer.

Inter fans defaced a mural of Lukaku after his departure in August, despite his goals helping them win Serie A, and made a banner accusing him of ‘breaking their balls.’

Images of the mural surfaced online, with black paint splattered all over the image of Lukaku in an Inter shirt pointing to the sky.

After the vandals ruined the piece, his No. 9 and the name on his shirt could barely be seen.

They also unfurled a banner in Italian that read roughly, “You broke our balls.”

The vandalism is said to have been committed by Inter’s Curva Nord ultras.

Lukaku was also accused of being a’money-grabber’ in a message on their Facebook page.

But, after admitting his dissatisfaction with the Blues, he has tried to make amends by declaring his desire to return to Inter.

“I believe everything that happened last summer was not supposed to happen like this… how I left Inter, how I left the club, how I communicated with Inter fans – this bothers me because it was not the right time,” Lukaku told Sky Sport Italy.

“Now is the appropriate time for me to express my feelings.”

I’ve always maintained that Inter is in my heart: I am confident that I will RETURN to Inter, and I sincerely hope that this will be the case.

“I adore Italy, and now is the time to speak up and inform the public about what happened.”

“I sincerely hope to return to Inter not at the end of my career, but while I am still at the top level, so that we can win more together.”

“I’d like to apologize to the Inter fan; my timing was off; what you did for me will live on forever.”

Lukaku also stated that his transfer to Chelsea was a mistake and that he wishes to return to Inter while still in his prime.

Despite an explosive start to life at Stamford Bridge, the striker has now admitted that he is “not happy with the situation at Chelsea” in an explosive interview in which he blasted Thomas Tuchel’s tactics.

Lukaku has five goals in eight Premier League appearances this season for the Blues.

That includes a strike against Brighton last night, when his side was held to a goalless draw.

