‘I would love to combine figure skating & anime’: Evgenia Medvedeva to portray Sailor Moon in Japanese ice show

The two-time world figure skating champion Evgenia Medvedeva will take up the role of Sailor Moon, the well-known anime character, after she confirmed her participation in Japan’s ice show next summer.

The 20-year-old star took part in a press conference dedicated to the upcoming Sailor Moon Ice Show stressing that she was honored to portray the iconic schoolgirl from the classic anime series.

“For me it was kind of surprising [to be invited to the show]. I’m so excited and as everybody knows Sailor Moon is one of my favorite characters in anime and all cartoons,” she said.

“I’m so happy to be here and I’m so happy to be the main character of the Sailor Moon Ice Show. I’m happy to be Sailor Moon on ice, because this is my favorite anime and figure skating is my life. I would love to combine everything and I’m so happy and excited.”

Medvedeva who is extremely popular in Japan has already staged a Sailor Moon-inspired performance recreating the scenes from the anime right on the ice at the 2017 World Team Trophy in Tokyo.

Evgenia Medvedeva with her Sailor Moon Performance. pic.twitter.com/rnVAwM3R2i — れな❤懐かしのセラミュ (@moonlight_anime) February 11, 2020

The Olympic silver medalist who failed to qualify for the Russian national team this year will play the lead role in the show which will be dedicated to the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

Evgenia Medvedeva as Usagi Tsukino for Sailor Moon’s first ever ice show🌙✨⛸️ pic.twitter.com/b24zBwhKQh — MedvedevaNation (@MedvedevaNation) February 13, 2020

The show is scheduled to take place in Kanagawa Prefecture for three days from June 5 to 7, 2020.