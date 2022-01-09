“I wouldn’t wish it on anyone,” say former academy footballers fighting for a better future.

“I wouldn’t wish it on anyone,” former academy footballers fighting for a better future say.

Players who were cut from top academies at a young age have given harrowing testimony about their anxiety and depression, and are now fighting to ensure that today’s youth don’t suffer the same fate.

Has football listened nearly a year after Max Noble shared with the world his experiences at Fulham’s academy, which resulted in anxiety and depression that he still suffers from today?

Not only in Noble’s case, but in countless others as well.

Former academy footballers, such as Ashley Thompson, approached me after Noble’s death.

Those who spoke with Sky News for more detailed reports.

ITV News surveyed more than 100 footballers who had been released from one of the English game’s 92 professional clubs, and found that nearly 90% had experienced depression or anxiety since being let go, and that nearly three quarters did not believe they were given enough support upon release.

And during MP Tracey Crouch’s fan-led review of English football governance, the treatment and lack of aftercare for released academy footballers was brought up so many times that she went above and beyond her remit to include an entire section on the subject in the 162-page report.

Clearly, this is not an isolated issue affecting a single club in a particular league.

It’s a broken apple cart, not a few bad apples.

Certified Sports has released a new short video called The Dream Factory, which features accounts from 18 former academy footballers, and their stories are heartbreaking.

They, too, have unique stories to tell, but one thing they all have in common is that none of them felt adequately helped or supported after being released.

There was no phone call, no meeting, and no email to inquire about their well-being.

“I honestly thought if I jumped now, I’d be in less pain than I’m in now,” one says.

According to another, “it was a very downward hill spiral from there.”

The voices cascade from one to another in the three-minute clip, creating a torrent of emotion that reflects what it’s like to be released from a football club.

“It was a horrible feeling, and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.”

“I was in a state of complete disarray.”

“I was just numb,” she explained.

“I then became depressed.”

“I had forgotten who I was.”

“I couldn’t stand it.”

“I didn’t want to talk to anyone,” she explained.

“Two, I’m a loser.

