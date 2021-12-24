Ian Book is open about being named the Saints’ starting quarterback.

On Being Named the Saints’ Starting Quarterback, Ian Book Is Honest.

The Saints will start a new quarterback against the Dolphins on Monday night.

Ian Book will get his first NFL start now that Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian have been placed on the reserveCOVID-19 list.

The Saints selected Book in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, after he was a standout at Notre Dame.

Book spoke to reporters about the Saints’ quarterback situation on Friday afternoon.

“I can count, so I knew I was the last one,” he said when asked how he found out he’d be the team’s starting quarterback for Week 16.

Despite the fact that the Saints will be shorthanded due to COVID-19, Book will not make any excuses if the team performs poorly.

“There are a million excuses,” Book said, “but we’re not going to use any of them.”

