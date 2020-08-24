Ian Poulter claims golfs fortysomething stars will still be competing Majors

Ian Poulter has insisted there is life in the old guard yet as he claimed fortysomething stars will still be competing for the Majors.

The Ryder Cup star, 44, admitted that Collin Morikawa’s win at the US PGA at the age of 23 “makes me feel really old”.

And a new generation of golfers including Viktor Hovland and Matt Wolff promise to be future superstars.

But Tiger Woods, 44, won the Masters last year while Paul Casey, 43, was runner-up in San Francisco.

And Poulter, who finished tied 22nd despite tieing fifth for birdies made at the US PGA, said: “I know I can still compete with the young blood and that is exciting. I don’t want to be irrelevant and that is obviously when your interest level will drop off when you become less relevant in the game and you can’t compete on the big stage.

“Just because you are 40-plus doesn’t mean to say you are finished. It probably just means you are not going to be in contention as much as you used to be. But when you are in contention, there is a chance you are going to win. It is a great game. You don’t have to hit it 320-340 yards. It is not all about how far. You just need the whole package. When you have got your game, there is absolutely no reason why you can’t compete with the new generation of kids.”

Florida-based Poulter is playing at the Northern Trust in Boston this week as he bids to qualify for the season-end Tour Championship for the first time.

And the world No.56 claimed he is happy to join the “travelling circus” at the US Open in New York next month.

Tennis stars Rafa Nadal and Simona Halep will miss the US Open tennis in the Big Apple for fear of Covid-19.

After the first six events back on the PGA Tour produced nine positive tests among players but Branden Grace was the last positive test at the Barracuda Championship last month.

“How many positive tests have there been in the last month on the PGA Tour?” Poulter asked. “This is a travelling circus where 150 guys and 150 caddies travel to venues on a weekly basis and I think we have done an incredible job.

“I can’t speak for tennis – I have no idea how they are going to be able to control that. I am comfortable going on the road and playing the US Open.

“My life can’t stop just because of the situation we’re in, so I think we’ve just got to be sensible, and I’m happy to travel.”

Poulter will be playing himself on the new PGA Tour 2K21 game which also includes Bryson DeChambeau. The American world No.8 added 40 pounds of muscle during lockdown. “I would take try to make sure I am genuinely me and beating all the rest of the other players in the game,” Poulter said.

“Hopefully they have got the puffed Bryson and he wasn’t done too long ago when he was the slimmed down version. It will be really funny if they have him drinking protein shakes in the game.”

