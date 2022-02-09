Ian Rush dons a snazzy purple tuxedo as he attends the event with his model fiancee Carol Anthony, who is 22 years his junior.

IAN RUSH looked sharp for a night out with his model fiancee, wearing a bold purple suit.

The Liverpool legend walked the red carpet with Carol Anthony, his 22-year-younger partner.

The two were at the British Museum in London for a reception honoring the British Asian Trust.

While Anthony looked elegant in a dress and shawl ensemble, it was her husband’s voguish tuxedo that grabbed everyone’s attention.

After a five-year relationship, the couple got engaged in 2019.

The Covid-19 pandemic scuppered plans for a secret wedding in Mauritius a year later.

Rush, 60, and Tracy, his 25-year partner, divorced a year ago, and their relationship blossomed.

Former pop star Anthony expressed her delight at the news in an interview with the Irish Independent in 2019.

“We’ve been talking about it for a long time,” she said.

“We don’t feel any different because we’ve always known we’d be together for a long time.”

“Ian always introduces me as his wife when we travel together.

I corrected him two weeks ago, saying, “Ian, I’m not your wife.”

‘Yes, but I want you to be,’ he replied.

‘If you want to be,’ that is.”

“Nothing in the world could make me happier!” Anthony exclaimed.

