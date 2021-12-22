Ian Wright, a former Arsenal player, has demanded an apology from a ‘disrespectful’ Sky Sports presenter over a joke about Takehiro Tomiyasu’s transfer.

The Arsenal paid £16 million for the Bologna defender in the summer, and he has made an immediate impact under Mikel Arteta.

The Arsenal paid £16 million for the Bologna defender in the summer, and he has made an immediate impact under Mikel Arteta.

Wright, on the other hand, will never forget the Japanese international’s move to the Emirates being mocked on Sky Sports News.

The 58-year-old posted a video of Solhekol discussing the transfer at the time, and he didn’t seem impressed.

“Apologies as loud as the disrespect please!!!!! @SkyKaveh,” he captioned it.

Tomiyasu ‘isn’t really a right-back,’ according to Solhekol, despite the fact that that is where the player has excelled this season.

“You know, we were talking about Arsenal’s new right back, Tomiyasu, and I mentioned that agents involved in the deal had contacted me and asked if any Premier League clubs were looking for a right back?” he says.

“I’ve just received a message to say that Tomiyasu has been offered to most Premier League clubs.”

“He’s an excellent player, but he’s neither a right back nor a central defender.”

I’m not sure how he’ll fit into Arsenal’s squad.

“That was one of the agents who was attempting to locate a club for him.”

We’re just confirming what we already know; people were trying to sign him to a Premier League club, but he’s signed with Arsenal.”

With Hector Bellerin loaned out to Real Betis, Tomiyasu has carved out a niche for himself at right-back.

The current back-up is Cedric Soares.

Tomiyasu, who is 23 years old, has made 15 appearances for Arsenal this season but has yet to score.

He also has 28 caps for Japan at the international level.

