Ian Wright has a brilliant meme of himself looking glum in response to Aubameyang being stripped of his Arsenal captaincy.

Following his ‘latest disciplinary breach’ last week, the 32-year-old was fired from his job.

After arriving late from an authorized trip to France, Aubameyang was benched for Saturday’s 3-0 win over Southampton.

And he could be on his way out of the Emirates after manager Mikel Arteta refused to say whether the striker has a future there.

Wright, who was overjoyed when Aubameyang agreed to a new contract in 2020, had the perfect response when Arsenal announced that the captaincy would be handed over.

The 58-year-old Gunners legend shared a meme of himself earlier this season, looking downcast.

During the final minutes of Arsenal’s 2-0 loss to Brentford on the opening day, Telly cameras caught Wright looking downcast.

And Wright himself saw the humor in the situation, posting the photo without a caption in response to the big news from Arsenal today.

“Oh my God, I love you man!” Wrighty said when Aubameyang signed his new contract last year.

“You have legendary status for signing for us at a time when we need you the most, when we’ve seen legends leave us when we needed them.”

Mikel Arteta, however, was critical of Aubameyang’s future today.

“We’ll need some time,” he explained.

“It’ll take a little while for it to heal.”

For the time being, he is not a member of the squad.”

“It would be easy to get carried away with that result last week [against Tottenham]because they were fantastic,” Wright said on Match of the Day in October.

“However, this was a very well-drilled Brighton side playing against a very young Arsenal side in difficult conditions.”

“Unfortunately, I thought Aubameyang and Partey were both poor today.

Odegaard didn’t seem to be playing well.”

