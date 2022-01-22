Ian Wright’s incredible reaction to his grandson D’Margio scoring the first-ever Championship goal can be seen below.

Ian Wright’s incredible reaction to his grandson D’Margio scoring the first-ever Championship goal is worth watching.

After his grandson D’Margio Wright-Phillips scored his first professional goal, IAN WRIGHT shared his hilarious reaction on social media.

The 20-year-old Stoke City midfielder made his debut against Leyton Orient in the FA Cup earlier this month.

https:t.corpAQ8gB28Mpic.twitter.com794DqNapk6 https:t.corpAQ8gB28Mpic.twitter.com794DqNapk6

Following that, he had a man of the match performance in his first Championship start against Hull City last week.

And the youngster, who is the son of ex-Chelsea, Manchester City, and England international Shaun Wright-Phillips, only took 90 seconds to make an impact against Fulham today.

He volleyed the ball past Marek Rodak, and the news of his goal was enough to get his proud grandfather up and out of his seat as a pundit.

On Twitter, Wright shared a video of himself scurrying over to a screen to record the score.

Unfortunately, Stoke’s celebrations were short-lived, as Rodrigo Muniz quickly equalized at the other end.

When Wright was told about the equalizer in the video, he simply said, “I don’t care.”

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Before the break, Muniz added a second, but Lewis Baker equalized with a powerful header.

Fulham, on the other hand, kept their Premier League promotion hopes alive with a late winner from Bobby Decordova-Reid.

Wright recently opened up about watching D’Margio, a right-winger like his father, make his FA Cup debut.

“I was just glad he didn’t get hurt,” he told ITV.

I’m ecstatic for him.

“I’m sorry, but I don’t know what to say.”

It’s difficult to put into words what that means.

Quite difficult.

It’s the nerves, you’re behind the sofa.

You’ve been thinking about it the entire day.

“It’s impossible not to ponder it.”

You sincerely hope he performs admirably and contributes to the team’s success.

He played 87 minutes for the winning team.

I’m glad he was able to complete the game.”

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.