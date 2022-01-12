Ibrahima Konate, Liverpool’s ‘outstanding’ defender, has the potential to become a world-class defender if he learns to focus.

Liverpool signed Konate to avoid having only three centre-backs for the new season, but he now finds himself competing with Virgil van Dijk for a starting spot.

Ibrahima Konate possesses all of the characteristics of a top central defender – height, speed, strength, and skill – but Jurgen Klopp believes he needs to improve his concentration levels.

Following his £36 million move from RB Leipzig last summer, Konate is still adjusting to the different tactical requirements at Liverpool, as well as the unique demands of the Premier League, and appears to have a long way to go before displacing Joel Matip as Virgil Van Dijk’s regular partner – with England international Joe Gomez also fighting for his place.

Jurgen Klopp could not risk going into the season without signing a fourth top centre-back after the trio’s serious injury problems last season, and Konate was signed as quality cover in the short term with the potential to be a regular in the long term.

So far, Klopp is pleased with Konate’s progress and believes that, at 22 years old, the 6ft 4ins Paris-born player still has time to develop the total on-pitch focus that he claims is currently lacking.

“He played some early games for us, and I think we can all agree that he is an exceptional talent – physically outstanding as well as a good footballer,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said.

“However, when you are that skilled, quick, and powerful, it is fairly normal, especially when you are young, for your concentration level to drop from time to time.”

“We obviously play differently tactically than Leipzig.”

They frequently play with three at the back, which is unusual for us.

He had to adjust to his teammates to his left and right, and he continues to do so.

Furthermore, we have three more world-class centre-halves in Virgil, Joel, and Joe, in my opinion.

“We couldn’t start the season with three centre halves, especially since all three had been out for a long time.”

So we had to do that, and now it’s all about making the most of the moments and minutes you have.

