ICARDI spends quarantine in a luxury villa valued at 2.5 million pounds. Photo

Football stars spend the quarantine period, in light of the outbreak of the new Corona virus, in their homes with their families, in light of the cessation of sports activity.

The English newspaper “Sun” revealed where the Argentine star Mauro Icardi, the striker of the French Saint-Germain team, and loaned from the ranks of Inter Milan, to the end of the current season.

The English newspaper said that Icardi is spending a quarantine period, along with his wife, Wanda Nara, and his children, inside a luxury villa on Lake Como in Italy, amounting to 2.5 million pounds.

The newspaper added that, the villa of the Argentine striker, 40 miles from Milan, where Icardi loves the site, thanks to the picturesque scenery, surrounding the villa in which he lives, in addition to being away from the noise.

It is noteworthy that, the 26-year-old, who left for Paris Saint-Germain last summer, on loan, with the eligibility to buy for 70 million euros, after entering into trouble with the Inter Milan administration.

The 27-year-old Argentine striker played 31 games this season with Paris Saint-Germain in all competitions, scoring 20 goals and giving 4 assists.

The Corona virus outbreak caused all major European leagues to be temporarily suspended in order to protect against the spread of the virus, especially as sporting activities are witnessing large gatherings of audiences.



Icardi with the family

Icardi with his wife, Wanda

Icardi with his family