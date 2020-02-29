Ice Hockey: Friborg and Lausanne are in play-off

The four French-speaking clubs secured their place in the play-off on the evening of the 49th day of the National League. By bringing back a point from Bern (defeat 1-0 ap), Friborg fulfilled its mission, while Lausanne lost 4-1 to Geneva.

Four clubs were involved in qualifying for the play-off on this penultimate day: Friborg, Lausanne, Lugano and Bern. In front of empty bays, since the six matches were disputed behind closed doors because of the ban on gatherings of more than 1000 people decreed by the Federal Council, Friborg was the first to validate its ticket.

Very solid, the Dragons were able to rely on an excellent Reto Berra as always. The last Freiburg bulwark was bombed 38 times to capitulate only once after 32 seconds in overtime on a success by Christian Thomas, the new foreigner of the Bears. In the defense of the players of Christian Dubé, it must be recognized that the qualification acquired at the end of the sixty minutes did not push the Dragons to do more in overtime.

Friborg goes to 73 points before a final duel on Saturday night against Genève-Servette. The Dragons are still in 6th place. As for the Bernese, this success only ensures them two points, but the players of the capital will have the opportunity to hang the play-off by going to win at Malley on Saturday, if Lugano, 4-1 winner at Rapperswil on Friday, does not can’t take the best of Ambri at the Resega.

First failure for MacTavish

After Thursday’s revolution and the enthronement of coach Craig MacTavish in place of Ville Peltonen, the Vaudois could not count on the possible electric shock. The Lions showed great things, but also big failures, starting with the first two goals from Geneva. Mercier opened the scoring after only 87 seconds, then Rod doubled the bet in the 15th and while the Eagles were outnumbered.

Without Fehr or Wingels, Pat Emond had to trust Jordan Caron and Petr Cajka. Despite the many absent, it was the Genevans who were the first to take action. Lausanne reduced the scoring by Pereskokov (24th) in a better-negotiated second third by the Vaudois. But the people of Lausanne saw their hopes dashed in the 51st when Karrer was able to strike in power play after a double penalty imposed on Traber.

Luckily for the residents of Malley, this setback does not question anything. But Craig MacTavish will certainly want to see a proud reaction on Saturday against the Bears.

Currently 7th, the LHC will fight for 6th place. The Vaudois can no longer fall back to 8th since, in the event of a tie with Lugano, they will have the advantage thanks to direct confrontations.

In the other games, Biel dominated Zurich 5-1 with five different goalscorers. Ambri dismissed Davos 3-0 and finally Zug disposed of the Langnau Tigers 5-4 tab.