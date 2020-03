Seitaro Ichinohe won the 500 meters all round in Hamar at the World Championship. The Japanese was one of the few to take a bite off his personal record and ahead of the Canadian Tyson Langelaar with a time of 36.17.

Patrick Roest and Jan Blokhuijsen came in a direct confrontation to 36.52 and 36.54. The two-time world champion and the national champion remained in the race, but lost time on the Norwegian Sverre Lunde Pedersen (36.37).